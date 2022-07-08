With the cost-of-living crisis already forcing tough choices on families and with the prospect of the situation for many worsening later in the year, a Haverhill-based charity is urging those affected to act early in seeking help.

REACH Community Projects is well known for supporting families and individuals in Haverhill, Newmarket and surrounding areas with practical help, including debt counselling, benefit claims, utility bills and direct food provision.

And now, its CEO, Henry Wilson, is urging those people who are feeling the squeeze in personal finances to contact the charity as early possible before it turns into a crush.

Reach Community Projects community outreach advisor, Jo Goodhall, at the Haverhill Foodbank. Contributed picture

Henry said: “Amidst all the current gloom, the good news is that REACH is here to step in and help and, of course, we can and will do this at any point, but the sooner we can get to grips with any case of hardship, the more effective we can be in bringing some immediate relief and in setting a course for a happier future.”

REACH is currently looking at forecasts which suggest that greater numbers of people are likely to experience significant financial difficulties as the cost of living continues to rise.

Henry added: “We are already seeing the need to provide support to families who would have previously considered themselves safe from this kind of hardship and who would have been reluctant to approach us for help.

All but two of the employees at Reach Community Projects, pictured last July: Left to right. Back row, Sandra Mann, Justine Cammiss-Strudwick, Henry Wilson, Jo Goodhall. Front; Philippa Waller, Ann Allen, Netta Record, Mollie Bacon and Corrine Sing. Contributed picture

“But I urge anybody who is having to deal with a downward change in circumstances to get in touch with REACH sooner rather than later.

“One of our key aims is to maintain dignity and we provide a friendly, understanding and supportive service on a bespoke basis.”

Henry said that over recent months the REACH team had never been busier and additional staff had been hired in order to address the growing needs of the communities they serve.

One indicator of the growing levels of need caused by the cost-of-living crisis was the scale of activity in providing counselling and planning over mounting debt, with potential eviction being an overwhelming worry for many, said Henry.

Another was the volume of food boxes being given out, particularly in support of children, which was at a record high.

He said REACH also ‘sends a big thank you’ to all its benefactors, whether through cash donations or items given to its foodbank or as a volunteer.

Help is available at www.reachhaverhill.org.uk or by contacting Henry and his team at REACH Community Projects at Haverhill on 01440 712950 or info@reachhaverhill.org.uk. And at Newmarket on 07733 674605 and info@reachsuffolk.org.uk.

And REACH also invites those who would like to help, through giving or volunteering, to get in touch in the same way to find out how rewarding an experience it can be.