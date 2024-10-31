A proposal to create a massive solar farm on swathes of land less than 10 miles from Haverhill has entered its first round of consultation.

Kingsway Solar would have the potential to supply around 500 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the National Grid, say applicants Downing Renewable Developments (DRD).

The proposed new solar farm and battery storage project would cover 1,500 hectares (3,706 acres) of land and have capacity to generate energy for about 175,000 homes, say the applicants.

Oakfield Solar, Hampshire, UK, operated by DRD since 2020.Picture: Submitted

It is proposed to be located on parcels of land near Balsham, West Wratting, Weston Colville, and Weston Green. A transmission connection to National Grid’s proposed new substation at Burwell South, to be located to the south of the existing substation at Burwell, is also required.

If it goes ahead it would be bigger than the contentious Sunnica solar farm that was approved in July.

Given the significant amount of electricity that is to be produced, the scheme is classified as a Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) and if consented, would make a significant contribution, claim the applicants, towards achieving the country’s ambition for net zero and providing greater energy security for the UK.

Bourne Park Solar, Dorset, UK, operated by DRD since 2020.Picture: Contributed

As an NSIP, Kingsway Solar will have to apply for a Development Consent Order (DCO) under the Planning Act 2008 and go through an independent examination managed by the Planning Inspectorate.

David Vernon, head of NSIP projects for DRD, said: “We are excited to open our first stage of consultation on Kingsway Solar, inviting the public to learn more about this proposal for a nationally significant solar farm.

“There is an urgent need for clean, affordable and reliable energy sources to be developed in the UK that will support the transition to Net Zero.

“Consultation is an integral part of the development of all DRD’s projects, and with Kingsway Solar in the very early stages of design, local knowledge and local feedback is essential in helping us shape a project that addresses a significant national need, but with local impacts and concerns being considered, and wherever possible, addressed and mitigated.”

The predominant technology will be an overhead line with undergrounding where necessary.

DRD is a certified B-corporation with significant experience in owning and operating renewable energy, battery storage, and other infrastructure.

The public consultation will run for six weeks from today until December 12 and is an opportunity for people to share their views before a further, statutory consultation in 2025.

Four public information events are being held by DRD:

•Friday, November 15, 2pm to 8pm, Balsham Village Hall.

•Saturday, November 16, 10am to 2pm, West Wraƫting Village Hall.

•Monday, November 25, 2pm to 8pm, Great Wilbraham Memorial Hall.

•Monday, December, 2, 6pm to 7pm, online webinar, register HERE

•Feedback on the proposals can also be emailed to enquiries@kingswaysolar.co.uk or at www.kingswaysolarfarm.co.uk.