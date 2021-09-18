A Suffolk couple have made a desperate plea for help to find their beloved greyhound who 'vanished into thin air' six days ago.

Molly Nash-Steer and her partner Luke Morris were out running and cycling with their Italian greyhound Percy in Great Bradley, between Newmarket and Haverhill, on Sunday, when he slipped his lead and darted into the bushes.

Molly waited in the village's East Green Lane for Percy to return but he never came back to her.

Greyhound Percy has been missing for six days.

"I called and called and it was as if he vanished into thin air," she said.

"We thought he had maybe caught wind of something to chase and would return home later that day."

The pair searched the area and walked for miles but their efforts were to no avail.

Molly and Luke have not stopped searching for greyhound Percy

"We did all the things you're advised to do like leave clothes and food out for him but we got nothing."

Two days after Percy's disappearance, Molly and Luke received the dreaded news that Percy may have been stolen.

The driver of a brown Chrysler Estate, with the registration X761 YOO, had been seen to stop in the area and pick up a wet greyhound on the same day Percy went missing.

"Luke and I are absolutely distraught," said Molly.

"We're hoping for some sightings. Someone must have thought they had seen him.

"We are desperately encouraging people not to approach, chase or call on Percy if they do see him. He is likely to be frightened and we don't want to scare him further.

"Instead, they should make a note of the exact location and time and call me straight away."

Molly said two-and-a-half-year-old Percy is grey with white patches on his stomach, face and legs.

Anyone with information on Percy's whereabouts is asked to call Molly on 07710050452.

Those with information about the possible pet theft can call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 37/51295/21.

