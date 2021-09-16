An Italian greyhound that slipped his lead on a bridal path in a village between Haverhill and Newmarket on Sunday, September 12 and has not been seen since is believed to have been stolen.

The dog went missing from Great Bradley.

The owner of the dog, which is called Percy, learned via social media two days later that that someone had, on that same day, seen a brown Chrysler estate, reg:X761YOO, stop by the road in East Green and pick up a wet dog that looked like a greyhound and place him into the vehicle and drive off. The owner now suspects that it was her dog.

Percy, an Italian greyhound, is believed to have been stolen in Great Bradley. Submitted picture

The owner said Percy, aged two-and-a-half-years, is grey, with white patches on the stomach, face and legs.

If anyone has information, or knows who was responsible please contact Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime number: 37/51295/21, or email: ccc@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively go to the Suffolk Police website HERE

