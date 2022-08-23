A set of portable scales has been donated for lymphoedema patients in West Suffolk.

Lymphoedema Support Suffolk (LSS) bought the scales from its fund-raising efforts.

They will benefit patients at West Suffolk Lymphoedema Services (WSLS) community clinics.

Sally Daniels, Stefan Currington and Gwen Williams, Secretary of Lymphoedema Support Suffolk. Photo: LSS

They were presented to Stefan Currington, WSLS’s Lymphoedema and Physiotherapy Assistant Practitioner, after being purchased via the My WiSH Charity.

Sally Daniels, fund-raising manager for the charity, was delighted with the decision.

“My WiSH Charity are pleased to continue working with the LSS to help patients with lymphoedema," she said. "Working together means we can achieve so much, which is both of our aims."

Gwen Williams, Secretary of LSS, said: “LSS is proud to continue its fundraising aims to purchase equipment for WSLS for the benefit of patients treatment and also to help staff deliver the best care to patients.

"It is a pleasure to work together with the My WiSH Charity to actively achieve this”.

Lymphoedema is a long-term condition that causes swelling in the body's tissues and can affect any part of the body, but normally develops in the arms or legs.