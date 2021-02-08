Heavy snowfall in Suffolk last night is causing traffic chaos as Storm Darcy continues to batter the county.

Drivers have been reminded by police to only travel if essential, with conditions on Suffolk's roads said to be 'worsening'.

Suffolk Police have said they are expecting a high volume of calls as roads become more treacherous.

The scene in Orford, Suffolk, where two Land Rovers were abandoned overnight on a road blanketed in a thick layer of snow after huge snowdrifts hit the area.

Two Land Rovers became completely buried in snow at Orford, after large snowdrifts forced drivers to abandon their cars.

Four tractors were called in to rescue the 4x4s this morning, after up to 6cm of snow fell across the county.

Large snow drifts have also been reported on the A145 at Brampton, with multiple vehicles stuck this morning.

Photographer Carl Humphrey, 32, woke up to the snowdrifts on Ipswich Road and saw four tractors pass by to assist the rescue mission.

Today's slippery conditions have caused some vehicles to leave the roads altogether.

At the Brinkley/Great Bradley junction - not far from Newmarket - this car ended up on its side in a ditch.

Suffolk Highways have also reported snowdrifts higher than its ploughs on the B1115 at Hitcham.

In Haverhill, police have been on the scene of a single car crash at the A1307 Spirit of Enterprise roundabout.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "Please take care if you are using the Suffolk roads this morning. We are expecting a high number of calls so please remember to report any non-urgent incidents to us through our website."

The A47 is closed in the Lowestoft direction due to snow.

Norfolk Police are on the scene and drivers have been urged to avoid the area.

Yesterday saw coronavirus vaccination and test centres across the county close due to the weather.

Snow is causing chaos on Suffolk's roads. Picture: Suffolk Highways (44300686)

The Met Office confirmed yesterday that warnings for snow and ice will remain in place until Wednesday.

