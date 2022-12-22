A county lines drug dealer who peddled heroin and cocaine from a house in Haverhill has been jailed for more than three years.

Adriano Kumanova, 33, of Halleys Ridge in Hertford was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday to 40 months in jail.

On July 25 this year officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team (SCDT) attended a property on Ickleton Place, Haverhill after intelligence was received that drug dealing was taking place there.

Drug dealer Adriano Kumanova has been sentenced to 40 months in prison. Picture: Suffolk Police

He was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Following his release under investigation and further enquiries made, he was arrested again in October this year at a property in Hertford and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was subsequently charged with three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely heroin and three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs, namely cocaine.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: "All charges related to a time period over June, July and August this year and relate to criminal activity in Haverhill and Hackney.

"A search of the property at Ickleton Place located eight mobile phones and subsequent investigations into the use of these phones established two of them had phone numbers and bulk text messages linking to the advertising of county lines drug supply with Kumanova playing a key role in its distribution."

Kumanova pleaded guilty to all the offences he was charged with.

The SCDT 's core aim is to disrupt serious and organised gangs whose criminal activity focusses on issues such as drug supply and harmful personal acquisitive crime such as robbery/burglary.

The team develop the relevant information and intelligence, conduct enforcement activity and then provide an officer who will build the case and see the investigation through to trial.

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place in your area or see anything suspicious or out of place, please report HERE or call 101.