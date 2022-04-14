A Wickhambrook firm is continuing to export its farm machinery to Ukraine despite the challenges presented by the war.

The latest shipment to leave the Claydon Yield-o-Meter Limited factory in west Suffolk arrived in central Ukraine to help farmers establish a range of spring-sown crops, including sunflowers, soybeans and cereals.

The first of many deliveries scheduled this year, the initial consignment comprises Claydon 4m T4 and 6m T6 trailed seed drills.

A Claydon T6 6m trailed drill working in Ukraine. Picture: Claydon

Claydon began exporting to Ukraine in 2017 and in 2020 appointed Anatoliy Penzin as national territory manager to develop sales.

Although it is currently impossible for Claydon staff to visit the country, Anatoliy, a Ukrainian, continues to provide sales, practical and technical support to his distributor, Technotorg LLC, in Mykolaiv, a city in the south of the country.

A consignment of Claydon drills leaving for Ukraine. Picture: Claydon

Crop farming accounts for 73 per cent of Ukraine’s agricultural output, with corn, wheat, and barley the main grain crops.

In 2020 the gross grain harvest amounted to 65.4 million tons, three times the domestic market requirement. Oilseeds are the second most important subsector, the major oil crops being sunflower, soy, and rapeseed.

In the mid-2000s, Ukraine became the number one exporter of sunflower oil in the world.

“It is heart-breaking to see what is happening in Ukraine,” Simon Revell, the company’s export manager, states.

“When the conflict started Anatoliy and his family were forced to flee their home in Kyiv but despite huge personal disruption he continues to do everything possible to assist our distributor and customers in Ukraine.

“Despite the tragedy unfolding around them they are determined to continue operating as normally as possible, so I and my colleagues at Claydon are doing all we can to support them through this very difficult time.”