The MP for West Suffolk will tonight launch a new charity foundation, which will call for all primary school children to be screened for dyslexia.

Matt Hancock, who now represents West Suffolk as an independent MP, was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was 18 and said being ‘retaught how to read’ changed his life.

He is launching the Accessible Learning Foundation (ALF), to push for wider understanding of neurodiversity, (including dyslexia), in schools, prisons and the workplace.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s launch in the Churchill Room in Parliament, Mr Hancock said: “The Accessible Learning Foundation aims to end the quiet scandal that sees around four-in-five dyslexic children leave school with their dyslexia unidentified.

“With broader and more accessible screening, more neurodiverse children will be identified - and more children will get the support they need, right from the start.

“For the last two years I have campaigned for all children to be screened for dyslexia before they leave primary school. ‘ALF’ will continue this fight and push for changes to Government policy to ensure all primary school children are screened for neurodiversities.”

He added: ““Finding out I was dyslexic was a lightbulb moment. Once you have found out what the problem is you can get the support you need.

“In my case, I was retaught how to read when I was 18. It changed my life and I want every child to have the same opportunity to change their life too, because everyone has a contribution to make.”

The MP hid his dyslexia for almost 20 years as he feared it would hold him back.

He explained: “When awareness in the workplace is low, people don’t get the support or understanding they need to thrive.”

“We want to see staff training that helps employees to identify and understand learning differences in themselves and others,” continued Mr Hancock.

“Dyslexic people think differently. Yes, we may have problems with the written word and word formation, but dyslexia is associated with positive skills, too – creativity, visualisation, imagination, and lateral thinking.

“I was one of the lucky ones whose dyslexia was caught early enough, but there are far too many children who don’t receive the support they need.

“It’s completely unacceptable that 80 per cent of dyslexic children leave our schools with their dyslexia unidentified because it doesn’t have to be that way.”

A study by the Ministry of Justice highlighted that 57 per cent of prisoners had literacy levels below those expected of an 11-year-old.

The former health secretary said: “Although 40 per cent of successful entrepreneurs are dyslexic, it’s estimated that so too are over half the prison population.

“There are also correlations between dyslexia and unemployment, drug usage, school exclusions and homelessness.

“These are the knock-on effects of undiagnosed dyslexia.

“When prisoners have access to education and training, they become less likely to reoffend and find it easier to return to work.

“To give all prisoners an equal chance to learn, ‘ALF’ will push for better identification and understanding of dyslexia and other learning differences, as well as highlight the benefits of extra support with reading and learning.”