Four fire crews were called to a fire in a prison cell, near Newmarket, earlier this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were alerted to the incident at Highpoint South Prison, in Stradishall, at 7.16am.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds, Clare, Haverhill and Wickhambrook extinguished the fire using a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to check if there were any more hotspots.

Four fire crews have been called to a fire in a prison cell. Picture: iStock

The incident was dealt with within 30 minutes, at 7.46am. No injuries were reported.