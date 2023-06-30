Home   Haverhill   News   Article

Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews called to Highpoint South Prison cell fire near Newmarket

By Martyna Wiecha
Published: 12:52, 30 June 2023
 | Updated: 12:52, 30 June 2023

Four fire crews were called to a fire in a prison cell, near Newmarket, earlier this morning.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were alerted to the incident at Highpoint South Prison, in Stradishall, at 7.16am.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds, Clare, Haverhill and Wickhambrook extinguished the fire using a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to check if there were any more hotspots.

Four fire crews have been called to a fire in a prison cell. Picture: iStock
The incident was dealt with within 30 minutes, at 7.46am. No injuries were reported.

