More news, no ads

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in a cell at a Suffolk prison.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds, Wickhambrook and Haverhill were called to HMP Highpoint in Stradishall at 1.49pm.

Appliances were initially alerted to a fire alarm going off in a boiler house, before being made aware of a separate incident in a cell.

Firefighters were called to HMP Highpoint in Stradishall, near Haverhill, earlier this afternoon. Picture: Mecha Morton

No casualties have been reported.

A stop time was called at 2.14pm.