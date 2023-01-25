Suffolk firefighters called to blaze in cell at HMP Highpoint near Haverhill
Published: 14:30, 25 January 2023
| Updated: 14:31, 25 January 2023
Firefighters have been called to a blaze in a cell at a Suffolk prison.
Crews from Bury St Edmunds, Wickhambrook and Haverhill were called to HMP Highpoint in Stradishall at 1.49pm.
Appliances were initially alerted to a fire alarm going off in a boiler house, before being made aware of a separate incident in a cell.
No casualties have been reported.
A stop time was called at 2.14pm.