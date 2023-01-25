Home   Haverhill   News   Article

Suffolk firefighters called to blaze in cell at HMP Highpoint near Haverhill

By Ben Robinson
-
Published: 14:30, 25 January 2023
 | Updated: 14:31, 25 January 2023

Firefighters have been called to a blaze in a cell at a Suffolk prison.

Crews from Bury St Edmunds, Wickhambrook and Haverhill were called to HMP Highpoint in Stradishall at 1.49pm.

Appliances were initially alerted to a fire alarm going off in a boiler house, before being made aware of a separate incident in a cell.

Firefighters were called to HMP Highpoint in Stradishall, near Haverhill, earlier this afternoon. Picture: Mecha Morton
No casualties have been reported.

A stop time was called at 2.14pm.

