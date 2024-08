Flour and other substances were thrown over a car in Stradishall.

The car, parked in St Margarets Place, was targeted sometime between 8.30am on Saturday and 4.30am on Sunday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information about the damage, should contact Suffolk Constabulary quoting crime reference 37/47053/24.