A passer-by who stopped to help a woman knocked unconscious during an attempted sexual assault has described how she has since thanked him and how the incident left him feeling ashamed of his fellow man.

Tony Gearing, who lives half way between Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, in Bury Road, Stradishall, was the second of three members of the public to stop and help the young woman following the assault on a footpath in Old London Road, Elveden, between 11am and noon on Tuesday, November 9.

It was just before midday when Mr Gearing saw, on the path beside the road, a middle-aged woman standing beside the prostrate body of someone lying down.

Police forensics search the area in Old London Road, Elveden after the attack on November 9

He said: “The body was that of a young woman wearing jogging clothes and headphones.

“Her leggings were partially pulled down. She was unconscious.

“I asked if the middle-aged woman if she had anything to cover up the young woman. She produced a blanket from her car.”

After the emergency services were called, Mr Gearing knelt by the young woman and held her hand.

Police shut off Old London Road in Elveden following the assault.

Once she regained consciousness she told Mr Gearing she had been attacked by a man.

"Suddenly, inside, I just felt a tremendous feeling of shame. I’m a man. How can a man possibly do this to a woman.

“However her needs were more important than mine. I stayed to comfort the woman until an ambulance arrived to take her to hospital."

After she was attacked, the woman tracked down Mr Gearing via social media.

Tony Gearing MBE after being presented with his medal at Buckingham Palace in 2017

She said to Mr Gearing MBE, who is the founder and chief executive of YOPEY – the Young People of the Year charity: “I’m the lady who was attacked.

“I really want to say thank you.

“I remember you making me feel safe when I was so scared. I remember you holding my hand and not letting go, Thank you so much.

“I can’t explain how much this means to me.”

Having been contacted by the woman, Mr Gearing said: “I’m pleased to be appreciated but it is not something that I had a right to expect.”

A man in his 30s from Thetford has now been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and been bailed to return to police on December 11.

Police are continuing the investigation into the assault. Call the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363721O01-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference: 37/63186/21

