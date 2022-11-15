Piers Morgan has spoken to frustrated residents about Matt Hancock’s jungle antics during a broadcast from a West Suffolk pub.

The broadcaster ventured to The Cock Inn in Little Thurlow, near Haverhill, tonight to talk to the people of West Suffolk who believe their MP should not be appearing on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Piers started the show by walking behind the bar and introducing the programme.

Landlord Jon Byers with Piers Morgan at The Cock Inn in Little Thurlow, Haverhill. Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “Hancock has been photographed pulling a pint behind this very bar, he even had a picture of this pub on his office wall – truly, he’s a man who puts the c**k into the Cock Inn.

“Matt Hancock shouldn’t be taking part in I’m A Celebrity – he’s not a celebrity, he’s a shamed politician who caused thousands of deaths with his decision making and who had to resign in disgrace just a few months ago.”

Piers was then joined by landlord Jon Byers who believes his pub will struggle to remain open due to the current energy and cost-of-living crisis.

A screenshot from tonight's TalkTV with Ann Widdecombe, Christine Hamilton and Stanley Johnson sat opposite Piers Morgan. Picture: TalkTV (60690001)

Mr Byers said: “There are mixed views but I think the majority of people that I have spoken to agree on the fact that he hasn’t been doing what he should be doing.

“I’ve been hit with the energy crisis and there is now a business cap on energy – but the help I get from the government doesn’t even touch the sides.

“It could be a factor in whether or not this pub continues come the end of year – it’s such a power-hungry business.

“I would like to speak to Hancock about this, but I can’t.”

Matt Hancock in the jungle. Picture: ITV

Another fed-up constituent who spoke about his issues concerning the MP was Gary Butcher.

Mr Butcher is unable to see a dentist in the area and is having to travel 20 miles to the nearest available dental practice.

“I think it’s disgusting,” he said. “I think the bloke should be deselected, the money he’s getting from appearing in the jungle should be donated to charity and his salary that he’s still commanding through being an MP should be stopped completely.

“The pandemic is very difficult, it’s something nobody has dealt with before – so I give him a slight pass for that - but breaking his own rules is disgusting.”

Among the residents voicing their concerns on Matt Hancock, three well-known faces also made an appearance during the broadcast including Ann Widdecombe, Christine Hamilton and Stanley Johnson.

Christine Hamilton admitted Mr Hancock’s fellow campers were delighted with his trial winning efforts that award the other jungle celebs with food.

She said: “Let’s be fair for just a moment and admit, he has done brilliantly on those challenges - he has done well.

“However, I do think it’s appalling – he should not be there and the people who are insulting most of all are the people sitting in this pub: his constituency.”

On the other side of the argument was former Conservative Party politician Stanley Johnson who believes Hancock is doing the right thing by raising awareness for dyslexia with his TV appearances.

“I’ve actually known Matt Hancock for a while and I have always been extremely impressed by him.

“The idea that you can only serve your constituents by being present in your constituency is total garbage - he is in the jungle because he is using this opportunity to raise awareness for dyslexia.”

Mr Johnson also went on to say he believes Matt Hancock will be crowned king of the jungle by the end of the series.

Later in the programme, resident Martin Williams raised the issues concerning bus transport in Newmarket.

He said: “I’ve been a supporter of Matt Hancock for years, I even bumped into him once and thanked him for his efforts.

“This whole jungle thing I completely disagree with - he should be staying where he should be.

“We’ve got a local issue in Newmarket at the moment where buses are being cancelled and a stage coach company has cut a lot of routes to Bury St Edmunds.

“It’s causing real hardship to people who are now unable to make their hospital appointments.”

The show concluded with Piers asking an audience of 30 people to raise their hands to three final questions regarding their local MP.

“Does anybody here feel that Matt Hancock has done a good job and should keep his job as an MP?”

Three hands were raised.

“If you had a chance to vote in I’m A Celebrity for him to be king of the jungle, who would vote for him?”

One hand was raised.

“Who would like to see him removed as an MP through deselection?”

Two thirds of the audience raised their hands.