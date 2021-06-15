Haverhill Library and West Suffolk College have received a total of £1,500 from Taylor Wimpey, as the housebuilder continues to support the communities surrounding its developments in Suffolk.

Residents from across Suffolk were invited to nominate local good causes and, once all of the entries were considered, Taylor Wimpey awarded Haverhill Library with the top prize of £1,000 from its Community Chest grant.

Audrey Woodley, Haverhill Library manager, said: “The money from Taylor Wimpey has been put towards the renovation of our IT area in the library.

"This has come at a great time, as we expect to be allowed more visitors soon and we are installing new computers.

“Haverhill Library provides free access to computers for members of the public and this is such a valued resource within the community of Haverhill and the surrounding area. Thank you for choosing us, Taylor Wimpey."

West Suffolk College received the £500 donation from Taylor Wimpey to help support performing arts students with their upcoming shows.

Phil Stittle, executive director for business development at West Suffolk College, said: “We are delighted that a fantastic company like Taylor Wimpey is supporting our student performances here at West Suffolk College.

"It shows a commitment to giving back, as our community really benefits.

"We thank them for their support and can’t wait for the two productions to take place later this month.”

Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: “In what has been a difficult year for so many people, we are delighted to be able to show our support for local good causes.

"With challenging times still ahead it is important to us to continue to work with the local communities.

“We wish the students and their teachers all the best with their upcoming productions - break a leg!”

