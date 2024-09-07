A wheelchair-bound former powerlifting champion has launched a new club that teaches disabled and able-bodied people the skills and benefits of a lesser-known martial art.

Glen Puxley-Pituch, of Nunnery Green in Wickhambrook, held his first escrima concept class on Thursday at the WI Hall in his home village.

A powerlifter in his teens and 20s, Glen enjoyed a lot of success in the sport, becoming an international under-21 gold medallist, British champion and a European title winner.

Glen Puxley-Pituch has launched a new martial arts club

Having moved on to a different sporting challenge Glen, a former Haverhill resident, described escrima (also known as arnis or kali) as ‘more like a self-defence system’ that looks at balance, focus, timing/distance/speed, power and transition.

The discipline is the national martial art of the Philippines and is known for being excellent for both self defence and fitness and helps to increase mobility, dexterity and improve coordination.

Glen, 41, has been practising escrima for five years, having previously been a pistol-shooter for some time – a sport in which he won the national wheelchair championships – before looking for a new sport.

Nunnery Green, Wickhambrook, New martial art club for escrima concepts being started by Glen Puxley-Pituch, who is wheelchair bound. Picture by Mark Westley

“I had to find something that I could put all that energy into really,” he explained.

“At first it was just going to be the exercise and social side but I really got into it and decided I wanted to teach it.

“The system is very economical but there is not tonnes of people with disabilities involved so I wanted to get more people with disabilities involved but I didn’t want to do just one thing and for just one type of person.

“I think that’s important, especially in today’s world because you can end up being put into one box and being categorised.

Wheelchair-bound Glen Puxley-Pituch has started a new martial art club teaching escrima concepts. Picture by Mark Westley

“I think it would appeal really to anyone that just wants to get some form of exercise because it’s a really good form of cardio-vascular exercise.

“It improves strength and conditioning and would appeal to anyone that likes anything physical or likes to learn new skills.”

Glen believes no other martial arts club in Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds or Newmarket – which are all nearby to him – offers escrima classes, which also influenced his new venture.

To get involved or find out more email him on abilityescrimaconcepts@gmail.com, or call 07792269827.

Glen’s club, called Ability Escrima Concepts, meets from 7pm to 8.30pm each Thursday at the WI Hall.