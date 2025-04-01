An MP has praised the skills programme at a prison on a visit to it with the area’s county councillor.

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk, met with Bobby Bennett, Suffolk County Councillor for Clare, at HMP Highpoint, in Stradishall, on Friday.

Mr Timothy said the skills training programme, alongside the efforts of the hardworking staff, were pivotal in setting inmates up to rejoin society.

West Suffolk MP Nick Timothy, alongside Clare county councillor Bobby Bennett, visited HMP Highpoint on Friday. Picture: Submitted

Highpoint is a Category C prison. These are used for training and resettlement, to give prisoners the chance to develop their repertoire to more seamlessly integrate into society on their release.

Mr Timothy said: “Prison works better when inmates are given the chance to learn useful skills so they can rejoin society and stand on their own two feet. I was hugely impressed by the leadership of the prison, and the professionalism and empathy of the prison officers I met.

“The prison’s training programme is impressive. It helps to give confidence and pride to the prisoners who take part, and that is good for all of us since the prisoners can provide for their families and do something productive when they are released. Cllr Bennett and I were very grateful to the prison staff for taking the time to show us around.”

Mr Timothy and Cllr Bennett were shown around Highpoint by its custodial manager, Kieran McDonagh, pictured centre. Picture: Submitted

Currently, Highpoint has 1,300 male inmates, but the visit took place shortly after ground was broken on a 700-space expansion last month.

This will see hundreds of jobs created, while it will make Highpoint the largest prison by land size in North-West Europe. It will also become the largest in the UK by prisoner population.

Mr Timothy and Cllr Bennett were given a tour of the site by Highpoint’s custodial manager, Kieran McDonagh, and saw the open units where inmates stay in private spaces while sharing an open kitchen.

Lisa Wheeler, the land-based activities manager at HMP Highpoint, told the two the details of the electrician and railway mechanic training programmes the prison offers.

The site has actual areas of rail track and power lines where programme participants can practice their new trades.

The railway course offers guaranteed employment upon release to those who complete it.

As well as these programmes, the education department at the prison offers a range of other qualifications including art and design, maths and english, social and life skills, business studies and computing.