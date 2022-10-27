A mum of four from Haverhill said the parents and carers of children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) are ready to hold Suffolk County Council to account, by taking legal action against them.

Earlier this month more than 750 members of the Campaign for Change (Suffolk SEND), launched a crowdfunding campaign which achieved its £2,500 target in under a week.

The money raised by their crowdjustice page will be used to pay the London legal firm that the Campaign for Change will be working with.

Families and carers of children with SEND and disabilities in Suffolk are raising funds to take Suffolk County Council to talk. Picture: Campaign for Change: Suffolk SEND

Suffolk County Council said it is ‘making significant improvements’ to the way it delivers education to children and young people with SEND, including the delivery of 1,317 new specialist places.

Katy has three children with SEND and all of them are receiving their specialist educational provision in Cambridgeshire, rather than Suffolk.

One of her twin daughters Rosie,10, who is autistic, was out of education for four years after being permanently expelled from a mainstream school in Haverhill at the age of six – two days after starting year two.

Cllr Rachel Hood Cabinet Member for Education, SEND and Skills at Suffolk County Council. Picture: Suffolk County Council

Due to lack of specialist provision and peer interaction Rosie’s mental health has been severely impacted.

Katy, 35, who works for the NHS, is currently going through a complaints process against the local authority

She said: “I’m complaining about the wrongdoings - if it was me that had taken Rosie out of school for four years I would be sent to prison.”

During the four years Rosie was given a placement at a school that said it was unable to meet her needs and also received home tutoring.

The county council said it is ‘making significant improvements’ to the way it delivers education to children and young people with SEND. Picture: Jason Noble LDRS

Katy would phone and email the local authority most days as she tried to get her daughter into a school that could meet her complex needs.

Rosie, who calls her mum ‘mama bear’ because of the way she has fought for her education, started at a SEND provision school in Cambridgeshire six weeks ago and is now transitioning back into education.

Katy said: “The last time Rosie was properly in a classroom was aged five, in reception when children mainly just play.

“She was excluded most days of year one and permanently expelled aged six - now she is now aged 10 and finally in school.”

Rosie should have started year five in September but is currently in a group of year three and year four children because she is behind socially and academically.

Katy, whose own mental health suffered significantly as she tried to help Rosie, said she felt like she had to fight all the time to get the legal requirement of an education.

She said: “I am right behind the Campaign for Change, people think when you sue someone it is about compensation but for us it is because we want Suffolk County Council to take accountability for what they are doing, it is not fair.

“The only person who suffers at the end of the day is the child, I see the damage that has been caused, Rosie is so out of touch with what a child should be doing at her age.”

Katy said when she was at her 'all time low' she reached out to a group called 'Haverhill parent/carers with very special kids'.

The group, which can be found on Facebook, offers advice and non-judgemental support for families of children with SEND.

Responding to the legal action from Campaign for Change, Councillor Rachel Hood, Cabinet Member for Education, SEND and Skills, said: "At Suffolk County Council, we are making significant improvements to the way we deliver education to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities.

"Every area of the service has either been improved or improvement is happening now, it is a substantial and expensive piece of work but one to which we are fully committed.

"Our progress is robustly scrutinised by senior officers from the Department for Education, who have made it clear that they remain confident in our plans and the progress being made, and also on a regular basis by the Scrutiny and Audit Committees."

The authority stated that 22, of the actions set out in the Lincolnshire Review of September 2021 have now been actioned, with the remaining 10 actions to be completed by December 2022.

They have agreed the delivery of 1,317 new specialist places either in new schools or units linked to mainstream schools by 2026 - 826 of these new places are now open across Suffolk.

The council has also has invested £55m in new school places and 42 new members of staff have been recruited and recruitment is ongoing.