A group of Ugandan Asians and their families will open an everlasting memorial this weekend to commemorate the community which welcomed them when they were expelled from their country more than 50 years ago.

In 1972, dictator Idi Amin gave the Ugandan Asians 90 days to leave the country or face dire consequences, and subsequently 28,000 of them were resettled to England.ha

The first camp set up to take these refugees was at the former RAF Stradishall, now Highpoint South prison, which over the course of six months had around 3,000 evacuees pass through it.

RAF Stradishall was the first and biggest Ugandan resettlement camp. Picture: Sheila Bailey

Akbar Vohra was 12 years old when he was forced to flee Uganda, and arrived at Stansted Airport with just a case and £50.

He said the memorial is to recognise the generosity of the community which gave up their time and supported them in the moment of greatest need.

He said: “When I was in Uganda as a kid, I’d seen people being killed, shot, stoned to death. The things people have done to support us is what needs to be remembered.

Akbar Vohra was 12 years old when he was forced to flee Uganda and came to the Stradishall camp. Picture: Rich Marsham

“The event is to promote and thank the people who volunteered or staffed and spent their time in the Stradishall camp and surrounding people who did so much.

“Now it’s a prison, but it’s important to remember it was a place where people got their lives back.

“These people did not have to give any of their time. People were working there day and night, doing things like sorting out houses or bundling clothes up so someone like me knew which piles to choose from.”

About 28,000 Ugandan Asians were resettled in the UK. Picture: Racial Equality Council

Akbar went on to have a distinguished medical career as an anaesthetist and international teacher and speaker, and retired from clinical work recently. He is still doing some university teaching.

The Stradishall camp was one of the biggest resettlement camps in the country. Many went on to settle in Peterborough after houses had been arranged for them.

Akbar is expecting around 40 to 50 people to attend the event at the entrance to Highpoint South, but locals and particularly family members of those who helped at the Stradishall camp who the group are not aware of are invited to come down.

Ugandan Asian refugees arriving at Stansted Airport in 1972

They will be installing a bench, two trees and an information board, which Akbar said was their equivalent of a blue plaque.

The event will start at 11am, when Akbar will make a speech, before people will be invited to look around the new garden.

Afterwards, there will be a drinks reception at Wickhambrook Memorial Hall from noon to 2pm.