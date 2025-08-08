The Haverhill area can lay claim to having another sporting world champion after a retired farmer claimed not just one - but two gold medals in shooting.

Last year, A&E nurse and mum-of-two from Haverhill, Siobhan Taylor, became world champion powerlifter for the first time and now, after a four-day competition in Kornos, Cyprus, John Price, 73, of Steeple Bumpstead, claimed team and individual gold at the FITASC Sporting World Championships.

Fitasc (Federation Internationale de Tir aux Armes Sportives de Chasse) is often referred to as the formula one of clay pigeon shooting due to the high concentration needed and the complex targets.

John Price, left, after winning double gold at the Fitasc World Shooting Championships in Cyprus. Picture: Submitted

John’s wife Judi, who accompanies him to every competition, said: “This is the big one.

“He’s won team gold before in other categories but Fitasc is his main discipline.

“He’s won English titles in Fitasc but not a world. He is over the moon, absolutely over the moon.

Clay pigeon shooter John Price wears his gold medals as he is surrounded by members of his family after winning two world titles in Cyprus. Picture: Submitted

“It’s the one he wanted most of all.

“We have waited a long time. He’s been shooting Fitasc since he was 40 and I’ve been going with him for about 30 years.”

John was one of 800 competitors who had to battle temperatures of 45 degrees over the competition, which sees shooters take aim at 50 clays per day, for four successive days.

John won the team gold medal in the Masters category (for those aged 73 and over) alongside fellow GB team members Barry Green and John Harrison.

However, with a score of 154 out of 200 John also won individual gold and the title of Masters World Champion 2025, beating his GB teammate Barry Green into second by just two clays.

And the heat was particularly tough on John and many others, as Judi explained: “I like the heat but my God, that was gruelling.

“John is not very good in the heat anyway. He doesn’t like the heat.

“It’s alright if you are by the pool but if you are walking around and carrying cartridges and water and everything else it’s not.”

It was especially pleasing as all John’s family had travelled with him to Cyprus for a holiday so were present to see him receive his gold medal.

He was joined by Judi, their daughter and her three sons and one daughter, their son and his fiancé.

Earlier this summer, in May, John competed in the Fitasc European Championships in the Czech Republic and won a gold medal as part of the GB team, but not individually.