A key road in a village is blocked and a car is on its side following a collision with a lorry.

Officers were called at 8.18am to the crash on the A143 in Stradishall, near Haverhill.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said a female driver is being treated for injuries.

The A143 in Stradishall is blocked and a car is on its side following a collision with a lorry. Picture: Google Maps/iStock

The fire and ambulance service have also been called.

Officers remain at the scene of the crash which happened 50 metres from the crossroads of the A143 and B1063.