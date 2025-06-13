A143 blocked in Stradishall, near Haverhill, and car on its side after collision with lorry
Published: 10:06, 13 June 2025
A key road in a village is blocked and a car is on its side following a collision with a lorry.
Officers were called at 8.18am to the crash on the A143 in Stradishall, near Haverhill.
A Suffolk Police spokesperson said a female driver is being treated for injuries.
The fire and ambulance service have also been called.
Officers remain at the scene of the crash which happened 50 metres from the crossroads of the A143 and B1063.