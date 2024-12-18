Leaders have agreed to reinstate the use of a chemical to deal with unwanted weeds.

Last night, West Suffolk councillors were presented with a request to once again use glyphosate to help reduce unwanted weed growth.

The council had decided to not use the chemical back in April last year to explore alternative, more environmentally-friendly weed treatments but the authority said these had not worked out.

West Suffolk Council abandoned the chemical back in April 2023. Picture: Stock.

Cllr Ian Shipp, the authority's lead for leisure, said the council had found it 'extremely difficult' to manage certain areas without the chemical.

He added: “The reasoning for the re-introduction is a practical and sound one and there is absolutely no intention whatsoever to cause harm to the environment — we recognise that responsibility and the parks team work extremely hard.

“As soon as there is an alternative that is suitable, I guarantee the team will be raising it and bring it to our attention.”

Cllr Ian Shipp said the authority had not forgotten its responsibility to the environment. Picture: Submitted.

The council believes it can use the chemical in a way as to not cause measurable harm to the environment while maintaining an attractive streetscape.

The circumstances where this will be used include controlling weeds growing into and around monuments, footpaths, playing surfaces and manmade street structures.

Although councillors were broadly supportive of the reinstatement, the consensus in the chamber was that the authority had its hand forced.

Cllr Joe Mason said the decision would be taken with a 'sense of sadness' while Cllr Beccy Hopfensperger added the team was 'fighting a losing battle'.

The only member to vote against the proposals was Cllr Julia Wakelam who said although she understood the reasoning, she remained worried about the risks to animal and human health, specifically around playgrounds.

She added: “The decision last year was taken in the knowledge many members of the public would object — it was not a universally popular decision, to be honest, the right ones often aren’t.”

The proposals progressed with 49 votes for, one against, and two abstentions.