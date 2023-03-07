A man has appeared in court after suspected Class A drugs, worth more than £8 million, were discovered in a lorry container in Haverhill.

Officers were called to a premises in Iceni Way at 10.50am on Friday, March 3, after a hidden void was found inside a container being unloaded.

Numerous packages of white powder were found, before the vehicle was transported to a secure location for forensic enquiries.

The drugs were seized in Haverhill. Picture: iStock

More than 80 packages of cocaine were seized, with a potential street value estimated at over £8 million.

A 48-year-old man was arrested and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Vitali Macari, of Iasi in Romania, was subsequently charged with being concerned in carrying/concealing/dealing cocaine, with intent to evade prohibition on importing.

Macari appeared before Suffolk Magistrates' Court yesterday, where he was remanded in custody pending a further appearance at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, April 3.

Suffolk Police’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit will be conducting the investigation into this discovery, with assistance from colleagues in the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and the National Crime Agency.