A court heard today how a man allegedly told a cashier at Tesco that he had made 'the worst decision of his life' after plunging an axe into another man's skull.

David Perry, 39, of St Margaret's Place, Stradishall, is on trial for attempted murder at Ipswich Crown Court.

It follows an incident on March 19 last year, in which he attacked another man with an axe at Clare pub, The Bell Hotel.

The defendant allegedly attacked another man with an axe at a Clare pub, The Bell Hotel

The court heard that Perry claimed this occurred following a dispute, and denies intending to cause the victim serious harm.

Today, prosecution barrister Carolyn Gardiner read out a statement from a cashier at Tesco who said she spoke to the defendant in the hours after the attack.

The witness alleges Perry attended the Tesco Superstore, in St Saviours Interchange, Bury St Edmunds, to purchase alcohol.

She stated that the defendant seemed amicable, but that her conversation with him quickly took a dark turn.

She said Perry disclosed details of the attack in Clare to her, claiming that he intervened after a group the victim was part of mocked a woman.

In court yesterday, the victim denied this, suggesting that Perry had been looking for an excuse for a fight.

The cashier said Perry expressed concern to her that he was facing jail time – and stated he was planning to hand himself in.

He allegedly told her: "I'm going to hand myself in tomorrow. I'm a decent guy. But, tonight, I'm going to get pissed."

She claims he referred to the axe attack as 'the worst decision of [his] life'.

The cashier was initially uncertain whether Perry was telling the truth.

She only reported the conversation to the police after news of Perry's arrest broke the following day.

CCTV played in court yesterday captured the moment of the attack, which came after Perry was removed from The Bell Hotel after an argument with a group of men.

The prosecution said he took an axe from his van, and returned minutes later to plunge it into the head of one of the group's members.

The victim was treated at hospital for skull injuries, but has since made a major recovery.

One of the officers who arrested Perry said he had seemed tearful at the time, expressing concern for the man he had attacked.

The trial continues.