A man has suffered multiple injuries after he was deliberately hit by a car in Cowlinge.

The victim, aged in his early 50s, said an argument had broken out with another man in Red Dock Lane at around 10.30am on November 10.

The man then got into his car and drove directly at the victim, who suffered injuries to his knee, lower leg and back.

Suffolk Police would like to speak to the driver of a white transit van who they believe may have witnessed the assault.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting reference 37/65422/20.

