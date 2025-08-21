A man who caught the padel tennis fever is aiming to bring the sport he loves to the town he grew up in

Callum Slater, 32, of Newport, has applied to West Suffolk Council to create three covered courts at the Haverhill’s The New Croft.

Callum, who went to school and taught at Samuel Ward, told the Echo he first came across the sport when holidaying in Spain, and having caught the buzz he wanted to find somewhere back home to play it, but other than in places private such as David Lloyd gyms, he struggled to do so.

Callum Slater, of Haverhill Padel Club Limited, with Peter Betts, chief executive at The New Croft

He eventually found a club in Bishops Stortford where he currently plays.

He formerly ran a boot camp fitness business, but closed that down at the end of July to go all in on padel.

The new business, Haverhill Padel Club Limited, is a family affair, with Callum having teamed up with his dad.

Peter Betts, left, said The New Croft chose to work with Callum Slater, right, as he has ‘as much passion for the town and community as we do’. Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “I stopped playing football a while ago. Football was something my dad and I had in common, and when I stopped we lost that.

“But now, I’ve got him involved in padel and he loves it, we play together all the time.”

Callum’s dad is 63, and he said padel is much more accessible for him as it is easier on his knees and it is always played as doubles, which gives it the social element it is widely regarded for.

Callum Slater, of Haverhill Padel Club Limited, with Peter Betts, chief executive at The New Croft. Picture: Mark Westley

The sport’s accessibility was something Callum highlighted as its main draw.

Very little equipment is needed compared to sports like golf, making it more affordable, while he said it is relatively easy to pick up, meaning new players become better, quicker.

“Padel, you can turn up without experience, no equipment, you can hire a racquet and it’s really easy to get used to,” he said.

Under the plans, there would be three covered, floodlit courts at The New Croft, in Chalkstone Way, Haverhill. Mark Westley

“Whether that’s older people, people with disabilities, kids, adults – for me that’s why I love it.”

Callum went to school at Samuel Ward academy and taught there as well.

He said the new club in Haverhill will have a membership system whereby those subscribed to the club get extra benefits such as access to competitions and dedicated nights, as well as being able to book further in advance.

However, the courts will also be open to book for non-members, which will be done via an app.

Peter Betts, chief executive at The New Croft, said: “After Callum brought his proposals to us, we received two or three large proposals from other companies nationally.

“We chose to work with Callum as he has as much passion for the town and the community as we do.

“It ticks all the boxes in terms of offering excellent facilities for the local community around health and wellbeing, engagement and being accessibly for people of all ages and genders.”

A decision on the plans is due by October 8.

They have already received 13 positive comments from residents supporting the application.

One resident said it would be a ‘great community asset’ while another said it would be a ‘a great opportunity’ to increase sports and healthy living standards to those in the area.