Suffolk MP Matt Hancock will call for all children to be screened for dyslexia before they leave primary school in an address to the House of Commons today.

Mr Hancock, who was not diagnosed with dyslexia until he went to Oxford University, will introduce a Dyslexia Screening Bill as he calls on fellow MPs to back 'vital' reform.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, Mr Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, said those who cannot read or write properly are more likely to be unemployed and involved in crime.

Matt Hancock MP. Picture by Mark Westley

“Simple early screening and education would go a long way towards helping dyslexics into the workplace and out of the cycle of crime, and be so valuable to businesses who can make the most of all that potential,” he wrote.

The former health secretary, who represents Newmarket and Haverhill, added: “I look forward to making the case to the House of Commons for why this reform is so vital.

“I welcome the new Education Secretary’s recent commitment to a White Paper tackling illiteracy. I will tell my good friend Nadhim Zahawi that we cannot tackle illiteracy without getting to grips with dyslexia.

“Everyone has a contribution to make, and it’s our job in politics to help people make it. But the system holds dyslexic people back – when, in truth, the potential has never been greater. Today’s Bill is a small step to releasing that potential.”

Mr Hancock said: “I’m passionate about improving support for dyslexic people – and all those with neurodiversity – because I feel I was one of the lucky ones.

“I had brilliant teachers and decent maths, so could get to an amazing university which could set me on the right path.”

It comes after the MP said breaking the Covid guidance when he had an affair with a colleague amounted to a 'failure of leadership'.

Mr Hancock was speaking to BBC Look East's political correspondent Andrew Sinclair at Newmarket Racecourse during a mass vaccination clinic at the weekend.

Mr Sinclair asked the MP if he understood why people were 'very angry' at him after pictures of him kissing his aide Gina Colangelo were published by The Sun newspaper in June, after which he resigned as health secretary.

Mr Hancock replied: "Of course, of course I do. I'm sorry for those I've let down. I also find people have been forgiving too which I'm grateful for."

The politician, who received his booster jab at Newmarket Racecourse on Sunday, added: "Well what I can say is what I really feel which was that it was a failure of leadership, I apologised and I'm very happy to reiterate that.

"I feel that very strongly as well and what really matters as a country, both for us here in West Suffolk, those who I represent and more broadly, is that we get through this by doing things like what we're doing today, which is getting vaccinated."