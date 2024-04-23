A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a car on a busy route in Suffolk.

Officers were called at 6.20pm yesterday to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A143 in Stradishall, near Haverhill and Newmarket.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said the motorcyclist was injured and suffered a potential fracture to their arm.

Police were called yesterday evening to a two-vehicle collision on the A143 in Stradishall. Picture: Dylan Naude

An ambulance attended the scene.

The road was closed and then reopened at 8.20pm once recovery of the motorbike had been completed.