Motorcyclist injured on A143 in Stradishall, near Haverhill and Newmarket, after collision with car

By Cameron Reid
Published: 09:27, 23 April 2024
 | Updated: 09:40, 23 April 2024

A motorcyclist was injured following a collision with a car on a busy route in Suffolk.

Officers were called at 6.20pm yesterday to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A143 in Stradishall, near Haverhill and Newmarket.

A Suffolk Police spokesperson said the motorcyclist was injured and suffered a potential fracture to their arm.

Police were called yesterday evening to a two-vehicle collision on the A143 in Stradishall. Picture: Dylan Naude
An ambulance attended the scene.

The road was closed and then reopened at 8.20pm once recovery of the motorbike had been completed.

