In today's nostalgia we go back to 2012 when a town rugby team headed to a semi-final match.

Haverhill RFC was going into its semi-final game at Eastern Counties Division One outfit Southwold brimming with confidence, having already beaten four teams from higher levels to reach this stage of the Suffolk Plate.

Haverhill headed to the north Suffolk coast buoyed by the knowledge that so far this season they had beaten Eastern Counties League sides Hadleigh (Division Two winners), Felixstowe and Woodbridge to reach the last four.

They had also seen off Clacton, who played at a standard higher than the Suffolk League Haverhill played in.

Haverhill RFC rugby team was on their way to the semi-final match at Eastern Counties Division One outfit Southwold. Picture: Ben Carmichael

Haverhill’s Mark Jury is pictured here by Echo photographer of the time Ben Carmichael.