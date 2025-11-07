Plans for a new city between Haverhill and Newmarket that could house one million people alongside a forest spanning 12,000 acres have been revealed.

Businessmen Shiv Malik and Joseph Reeve are proposing to build ‘Forest City 1’ in Suffolk on agricultural land east of Cambridge, with the exact location yet to be determined.

The pair’s plans for Britain's first city in 50 years would see arable land replaced with a new garden development and 400,000 homes built on 45,000 acres.

A concept of what the city between Haverhill and Newmarket could look like. Pictures: Shiv Malik

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk, told the Haverhill Echo the area needed better transport links but said Mr Malik and Mr Reeve’s plans were a completely unrealistic idea.

The duo want to grow the UK economy and an initial policy document said after 20 years, the city could have a GDP of £55bn.

Mr Malik, 44, said the project, which features plans to build four-bedroom homes worth £350,000, was thinking about compensation of up to £1m per household in the directly affected areas.

Shiv Malik and Joseph Reeve at the Forest City announcement in front of 1,200 people at the O2 in London

“This city would be an absolute game changer for Haverhill,” he said.

“Not only would it provide over 20 years of construction work, but having one of the most dynamic cities in Europe on its doorstep would create huge wealth, opportunity and rising house prices for residents.

Mr Malik said villages in the area would be integrated into the new development and Haverhill would finally get a train station as well as new amenities like hospitals, dentists and leisure facilities.

Shiv Malik

“Haverhill has about 30,000 people so it’s insane that a place that big doesn’t have a train station,” he said.

“This city would bring so much more than that. People’s lives would be transformed and it would provide jobs for decades to come.

“It’s undoubtedly a win for people in Haverhill of working age.”

Joseph Reeve

Mr Malik said it would take at least two years before plans for the city were submitted, with parliamentary approval needed to establish a development corporation first, which is how Canary Wharf and the 2012 Olympic site were delivered.

MP Nick Timothy criticised the proposals for the forest city.

"They're talking about building a city of a million people right in the middle of West Suffolk, without apparently speaking to a single local resident,” he said.

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk. Picture: Parliament

“I’ve read their document - they even mis-spelled Haverhill.

"Of course, there’s a case for more investment here in Suffolk - especially in transport. We need upgrades at Ely and Haughley to get freight off the roads and onto rail.

“We want better transport links, including a rail line between Cambridge and Haverhill, and good family homes built in the right places."

The last city to be built in the country was Milton Keynes 57 years ago before it officially became a city in 2022.

According to the Forest City 1 website, more than 650 people have offered their support to the scheme so far. Mr Malik said growth was needed across the country and that Cambridge has the best business case for growing in Britain.

He said: “It is a place with one of the highest density of talent in the world yet it is unable to grow.”

Mr Timothy said: "Cambridge is hugely important for our area, but the answer isn’t to build a massive new city on our doorstep. It’s to help Cambridge grow in the right way and improve connections to nearby towns like Haverhill.

“I’m not against sensible development.”