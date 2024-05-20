Labour’s parliamentary candidate for West Suffolk has officially launched her campaign as she aims to win a traditionally safe Conservative seat.

Rebecca Denness, 55, of Ely, said she is aware of the challenge she faces but thinks the constituency deserves something better.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock is standing down at the next election after courting controversy over his appearance on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

The mum-of-two was born in Greater London and brought up in Sussex, and formerly worked at the National Archives project as a career civil servant.

Ms Denness, who comes from a Labour family, has lived in Ely since 2004 and launched her campaign at the Haverhill Arts Centre on Saturday.

She addressed national topics such as the Government’s immigration and education policies, previous Conservative Prime Ministers’ condemnation of civil servants, the cost-of-living crisis and the issues facing the farming industry.

Ms Denness said: “I’m feeling very positive and optimistic and I know I’m the right candidate for this.

“We had an excellent launch and I have a really good team combining local knowledge and campaign experience with technical expertise and modern campaign methods.

“I’m aware this is traditionally a Conservative seat and it is a challenge but extraordinary things do happen and are happening.

“I very much wanted to be selected for this and I think the people in West Suffolk deserve something better.”

On her political values, she said her fundamental goal was equality and tackling unfairness.

In West Suffolk, Ms Denness wants to focus on health as well as more investment in public transport to help tackle issues relating to climate change.

Ms Denness, who enjoys growing vegetables and long walks, said: ‘It’s time for change.

“I’ve put myself forward as Labour’s candidate to serve the people of West Suffolk, to represent them in Parliament in the week and meet with them to talk about the issues they need resolving when I’m back at the end of the week.”

Nick Timothy is set to represent the Conservatives, Henry Batchelor will stand for the Liberal Democrats, Mark Ereira-Guyer for the Greens and Katie Parker intends to stand as an Independent.