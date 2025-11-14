Plans for a new city between Haverhill and Newmarket that could house one million people have been questioned by community leaders.

Businessmen Shiv Malik and Joseph Reeve are proposing to build ‘Forest City 1’ in Suffolk on agricultural land east of Cambridge.

The pair’s plans for Britain's first city in 50 years would see arable land replaced with a new garden development and 400,000 homes built on 45,000 acres as well as a forest spanning 12,000 acres.

A concept of what the new city between Haverhill and Newmarket could look like. Pictures: Shiv Malik

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk, said the area needed better transport links but Mr Malik and Mr Reeve’s plans were completely unrealistic.

Cllr Joe Mason, a town, district and county councillor in Haverhill, agrees with Mr Timothy.

He said: “We need to build the right homes in the right places and support local jobs, not suffer speculative visions that risk distracting from real and present priorities.

Haverhill councillor Joe Mason. Picture: Suffolk County Council

“Until the promoters publish credible, evidence-based proposals and engage openly with councils and residents, we should treat this for what it is: a headline grabbing concept, not a serious plan for our communities.

“Haverhill and its surrounding villages enjoy the rural nature of the landscape. Sweeping away thousands of acres of productive food producing countryside without proper study or consent would be reckless and damaging.”

Quinn Cox, mayor of Haverhill, said the concept for the new city has some advantages and pitfalls but he couldn’t support plans at this stage without having more concrete details to understand its impact.

Shiv Malik and Joe Reeve at the Forest City announcement in front of 1,200 people at the O2 in London. Picture: Shiv Malik

According to the Forest City 1 website, more than 680 people have offered their support to the scheme so far.

Mr Malik told the Haverhill Echo that villages in the area would be integrated into the new development and Haverhill would get a train station as well as new amenities like hospitals, dentists and leisure facilities.

He also said people’s lives would be transformed and the project was thinking about compensation of up to £1m per household in the directly affected areas.

Andy Neal, who represents Mildenhall Queensway at West Suffolk Council, said he didn’t support the new city project but is in favour of creating new settlements to meet the growth targets.

Mr Malik told the Haverhill Echo that villages in the area would be integrated into the new development. Picture: Shiv Malik

“We can’t keep pushing growth into our towns and villages and not providing infrastructure upgrades - all we are creating is gridlocks,” he said.

“District councils have an obligation to deliver growth and meet targets. The easy option for them is to utilise existing towns and road networks.”

Cllr Neal added: “Contributions deliver schools in the developments but they never provide a new road outside of the development that can handle the increased traffic that impacts.

“New settlements solve all these issues and if it’s located by a railway line then all the better.”