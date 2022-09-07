A prolific thief has been sentenced to 20 weeks in prison after admitting to having committed almost 30 offences.

Gavin McConkey, aged 51 and of no fixed abode but from the Haverhill area, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates Court in Ipswich this morning where he was sentenced for the offences.

These were five incidents of theft from Tesco Extra, Newmarket, one theft from Sainsburys, Haverhill and two counts of possession of controlled drugs.

Tesco Extra, Newmarket, where McConkey stole from five times. Picture: Google Maps.

McConkey had pleaded guilty at an earlier court hearing.

He was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison for the theft offences and two weeks in custody for the drug offences - with the sentences to run concurrently.

There was a further 21 other offences taken into consideration at court under Operation Converter.

Sainsbury's in Haverhill was one of the places McConkey stole from

These were for offences relating to seven cases of thefts from a motor vehicle, nine cases of interference from a motor vehicle and three thefts from shops, plus one assault and one theft.

All of the crimes took place between April 29 to July 21 and all were committed around Haverhill.

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes.

This has benefits for all – police are able to give victims some peace of mind that an offender has been caught for the burglary of their home or the theft of their property.

The individual also has the opportunity to clear their slate, so they can have a fresh start when they are released from prison, without the possibility they will later be traced for a further offence.

Offenders have to give sufficient detail for officers to be sure they have committed the crime and these offences are then ‘taken into consideration’ at sentencing.