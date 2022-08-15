Rail passengers are being advised to check before they travel this August Bank Holiday as work is planned on the tracks.

From Saturday August 27 to Monday August 29, re-signalling work between Ipswich and Ely and Cambridge North may cause some delays.

Buses will replace trains between Ipswich and Ely, and between Ipswich and Cambridge North.

Passengers are advised to check before they travel. Picture: Network Rail (58639724)

A train service will remain in operation between Ely and Peterborough and a shuttle train service will operate between Cambridge and Newmarket on Saturday only in connection with Newmarket races.

Work to renew track at the level crossing in Elmswell may also cause disruption over the weekend.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “We’re carrying out renewal and upgrade works across the network to improve reliability and prevent delays now and in the future. Passengers are advised to check before they travel.

"I’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

Passengers are advised to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk.

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director said: “We’re very sorry for any inconvenience caused by these projects, but it’s essential so that we can run our new longer trains.

“Customers should check before they travel and allow more time for their journeys.

“Where we are able to run rail replacement buses, they will be fully accessible with extra staff on hand to make the transition between train and bus as easy as possible.

“Customer reaction to our new trains has been fantastic. With their plug and USB points, fast free Wi-Fi, air conditioning, improved accessibility features, dedicated cycle spaces and better passenger information screens, our new trains offer a much better travel experience.”