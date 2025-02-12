An MP and a parish council are calling for a reduction to the speed limit along a busy A-road ‘before someone dies’.

Since 2020, Wickhambrook Parish Council (WPC) has been working towards getting the 40mph limit on the A143 through Wickham Street reduced to 30mph but Suffolk County Council (SCC) rejected that request in 2022.

Anyone driving from Haverhill to Bury St Edmunds, or vice-versa, will have to go through Wickham Street which is also just 10 miles from Newmarket.

Nick Timothy, MP for West Suffolk (second right) and Suffolk County Councillor Bobby Bennett (second left) with Cllr Mike Lavelle, chair of Wickhambrook PC and parish councillor Andrea Grimes (furthest left) at one of the junctions along the A143 in Wickham Street. Picture: Contributed

West Suffolk MP Nick Timothy recently met with parish councillors and other residents and saw the 1.5km stretch of the road that they want the lower speed limit applied to.

There are eight road turnings onto and off the A143 in this section, of which only one has adequate visibility in both directions, says the council, and one of those turns was the scene of a collision between a bus and car that caused injury in November.

Mr Timothy said: “Thank you to the residents for drawing attention to this dangerous junction, and for telling me about their experiences.

Wickhambrook Parish Council is asking Suffolk County Council to reduce the speed limit on the stretch of road through Wickham Street on the A143 (coloured in red) from 40mph to 30mph. Picture: Wickhambrook PC

“The volume of heavy goods vehicles on the A143, and the fact that this is a residential area where people walk their dogs and where children play, makes it clear that action needs to be taken.

“It’s far better to lower the speed limit now before any more accidents occur.

“I’ve written to Suffolk County Council to add my voice to the case for bringing the speed limit down from the present 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.”

Cllr Mike Lavelle, parish council chairman, said: “This is an issue of pressing concern to residents at Wickham Street and Clopton Green, and the parish council has been pushing for a reduction in the speed limit since 2020.

“We are very grateful for the support of our MP, Nick Timothy, to bring this about.”

WPC has said there are 73 residential properties along the A143 within the speed restricted (40mph) zone, well above the required number to enable Suffolk Highways to make it a 30mph zone as stated at para. 19 of the Suffolk Speed Limit Policy, together with the fire station (with defibrillator), a business, children’s play park and four bus stops.

It also argues that the footways are narrow and inadequate for the use of buggies, wheelchairs and prams.

Three footpaths access onto the A143 in this stretch. There are no crossing points for the safety of pedestrians.

Hilary Workman, parish clerk, said: “Wickhambrook Parish Council has listened to the concerns of its residents and been working for five years to bring about a reduction in the speed limit to 30mph on this busy stretch of road, for the safety of all road users (consistent with other settlements along the A143 from Haverhill to Diss).

“We appreciate the support of both our county councillor, Bobby Bennett, and MP, Nick Timothy, and sincerely hope that Suffolk County Council takes action to reduce speeds on this busy stretch of road before an accident results in life-changing injuries or loss of life.”

After two speed surveys were conducted in the first quarter or 2022, SCC said there was not a case to be made for a reduction to the speed limit.

As part of its response it said that the relatively short length of built up area didn’t give the impression of a village to the driver and that there had only been one recorded road injury collision in the previous five years.

Suffolk Highways has been approached for comment.