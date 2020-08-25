Storm Francis is expected to hit Suffolk today, with residents urged to 'stay indoors'.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds, which will be in place for 24 hours from 9am.

Damage to buildings and trees is possible, and residents have been told to 'stay indoors as much as possible' to protect themselves from flying debris.

Met Office issues yellow weather warning for wind(41159044)

Drivers have been warned to 'take care' and 'be aware' when travelling on bridges or high open roads.

The storm could also disrupt train, flight and ferry services, and the Met Office has warned of the possibility of cancellations.

It added that power cuts and loss of mobile phone coverage are possible.

It comes after a yellow weather warning for rain left parts of West Suffolk heavily flooded earlier this month.

