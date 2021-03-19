Plans have been revealed to invite some of the unsung heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic to take pride of place alongside pro-cyclists when this year's Women's Tour comes to Haverhill in October.

Following this week’s announcements of the Women’s Tour routes for 2021, which include the sixth and final stage of the race in Suffolk from Haverhill to Felixstowe on October 9, event organiser SweetSpot Group and British Cycling have today unveiled plans to celebrate those unsung heroes.

Ride for Heroes will honour and celebrate the often unnoticed and underappreciated work of key workers and community champions since March 2020 at each stage start and finish venue of the Women's Tour.

The peloton chases Drops' Abby-Mae Parkinson in Stage 1 of the 2019 OVO Energy Women's Tour of Britain from Beccles to Stowmarket. Picture by Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com

The initiative will also apply to the Tour of Britain.

Brian Facer, British Cycling CEO, said: “I don’t think that anyone can overstate the vital work which has been done by key workers over the last year, whether they are NHS staff or everyone who kept the country functioning.

"The Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour are two of our key events which visit towns and cities across the country, so it is an ideal opportunity for us to thank the key workers and community champions for everything that they have done.

Stage 1 of the The 2018 OVO Energy Women's Tour rolls out of Framlingham on its way to Southwold

“Supporting this initiative is just about the easiest decision I have had to make since joining British Cycling, and I’m looking forward to working with SweetSpot Group and our own network of volunteers to deliver outstanding and memorable events later in the year.”

Hugh Roberts, CEO of SweetSpot Group, added: “We want to make both races not just about the world-class racing and superstar riders but also through our campaign, Ride for Heroes, to ensure it is a celebration of ‘all things British’”.

“It will be an occasion for ourselves and British Cycling to thank all those who have worked tirelessly over the past year to ensure our wellbeing and safety.

"The SweetSpot team are determined that not only will there be great racing to enjoy but the Tour of Britain and Women’s Tour will also be ways by which communities across the country can come together and show their appreciation for our Covid heroes over the past 12 months.”

SweetSpot will work with British Cycling’s regional development staff around the UK and local authorities that host the races to call on the cycling community to nominate these unsung heroes via the event website at womenstour.co.uk/ride-for-heroes

Groups of riders will then have the unique and never to be forgotten experience of leading out the peloton at each start or to be part of the celebrations riding into each finish ahead of the professional races.

Working together SweetSpot and British Cycling will also explore other fundraising initiatives, including the return of The Great Tour, the 64-day circumnavigation of Britain’s coastline by bike, and a potential One Day Ahead ride, whereby selected amateurs will be able to ride each stage in full 24 hours ahead of the professionals.

Rescheduled for October owing to the pandemic, the seventh edition of the Women’s Tour will feature the race’s first-ever individual time trial, to be held in Atherstone, Warwickshire.

The race, which forms a part of the prestigious UCI Women’s World Tour, will also visit Oxfordshire and Walsall, before concluding with the stage between Haverhill and Felixstowe after two stages in the East of England.

The last year has seen a significant increase in the numbers of bikes sold and individuals of all ages getting more active on two wheels. British Cycling is working hard to ensure this spike in participation leads to a longer-term change in habits, which will have positive benefits across a number of areas, from combatting climate change to boosting health and wellbeing.

Many of those who start to cycle will go on to make it their sport of choice, competing for podiums of their own and potentially joining the talent identification pathway in the future.

British Cycling also continues to work with other partners and stakeholders, including Sport England and the Uniting the Movement strategy, to make our roads, towns and cities more conducive to safer cycling.

