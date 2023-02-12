A road is closed after a crash which saw a car overturn.

The B1063 in Lidgate, between Wickhambrook and Newmarket, is closed due to a single-vehicle collision.

A spokesperson for the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted on Twitter they are awaiting recovery for the vehicle.

The B1063 in Lidgate is closed due to a crash. Picture: NSRAPT

They added that Suffolk Highways will also attend to assess the road surface.

The driver was uninjured in the crash.

In an update at 2.18pm, police said the road is being treated due to an earlier oil and diesel spillage. It is believed this was a contributing factor to the crash.