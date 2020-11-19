A serious two vehicle collision shut the A11 on the Cambridgeshire and Suffolk border for more than 15 hours today.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area near Balsham, after the crash involving two HGVs at about 2.30am.

The A11 was closed southbound between the A14 and the A1307 near Worsted Lodge. The vehicles were quickly recovered but there was substantial debris to clear up at the scene including a diesel spillage which damaged the road surface damage.

The scene of the crash on the A11 this morning. Photo: @HighwaysEAST (43191854)

At midday, Highways England said that the road would remain closed through the afternoon as both lanes of the carriageway had to be resurfaced.

The stretch was only reopened at around 6pm on Thursday, November 19.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said no injuries were reported.

