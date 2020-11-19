A serious two vehicle collision has shut the A11 on the Cambridgeshire and Suffolk border.

The road is likely to remain closed for several hours and motorists are asked to avoid the area near Balsham, after the crash involving two HGVs at about 2.30am.

The A11 is closed southbound between the A14 and the A1307 near Worsted Lodge. The vehicles have been recovered but there is substantial debris to clear up at the scene including a diesel spillage and possible road surface damage to assess.

The scene of the crash on the A11 this morning. Photo: @HighwaysEAST (43191854)

The road will remain closed through this afternoon as both lanes of the carriageway are being resurfaced.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesman said no injuries have been reported.

Road users are being diverted locally via the A14 westbound to the M11 J11. Join the M11 southbound and leave at J10 to re-join the A11 via the A505 or travel to J9 to continue travelling southbound.

Delays are likely on the approach to the closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

Highways England advise to allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area or consider alternative routes.

