Markets across West Suffolk to close early today as Met Office release yellow weather warning
Published: 10:53, 15 July 2023
| Updated: 10:53, 15 July 2023
Some Suffolk markets will close early today due to ‘unseasonably’ high winds across the county.
In a West Suffolk Council Twitter post, a spokesperson said markets in Clare, Haverhill, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds will close at 1pm.
The decision has been made due to safety concerns of traders, residents and market officers.
Short-term power cuts are also possible with likely delays on roads, rail, air and ferry transport. Coastal communities might be affected by spray and large waves.
A yellow weather warning, which has been issued by The Met office, is expected to last until midnight today.