Some Suffolk markets will close early today due to ‘unseasonably’ high winds across the county.

In a West Suffolk Council Twitter post, a spokesperson said markets in Clare, Haverhill, Newmarket and Bury St Edmunds will close at 1pm.

The decision has been made due to safety concerns of traders, residents and market officers.

Markets in West Suffolk will close at 1pm today. Picture: The Met Office

Short-term power cuts are also possible with likely delays on roads, rail, air and ferry transport. Coastal communities might be affected by spray and large waves.

A yellow weather warning, which has been issued by The Met office, is expected to last until midnight today.