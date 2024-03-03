A Suffolk Football team has released a statement following ‘potential safeguarding allegations’ regarding one of its registered players.

Released yesterday by Haverhill Rovers FC, the player was not named but said the allegations were made on Friday.

The Eastern Counties League Division One North side who play their homes games at The New Croft said on its website that it takes all safeguarding matters seriously and in the statement said that the club were working with the FA Safeguaring Team and it is ‘now in the hands of the FA Case Management Team’.

It continued: “The football club is awaiting further advice and guidance from the FA and will look to conclude the necessary investigations prior to the next first team fixture.

“The football club will make no further comment at this time.”