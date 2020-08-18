Health secretary Matt Hancock, MP for West Suffolk, is expected to announce plans to scrap Public Health England this morning.

Mr Hancock, who represents Haverhill, Mildenhall and Newmarket, is set to deliver the speech at the think tank Policy Exchange titled The Future of Public Health at 11.30am today.

It comes after a story in The Sunday Telegraph suggested that the Covid-19 response work of PHE is to be merged with NHS Test and Trace to form a new Health Protection Institute, designed specifically to deal with pandemics.

But Labour's shadow health secretary Jonathon Ashworth said plans to break up the health body in the middle of a pandemic are “irresponsible” and “risky”.

Mr Ashworth said that structural reorganisation is “time consuming” and “energy sapping”.

In a series of scathing tweets, Mr Ashworth said the Government was trying to “shift the blame” when it announces plans to break up the embattled organisation later.

Responding to reports that Public Health England is to be replaced, a No 10 spokesman said on Monday: “We have always said we must learn the right lessons from the crisis and act to ensure Government structures are fit to cope.

“But I would make the point that PHE have played an integral role in our response to this unprecedented pandemic, working on important issues such as detection, surveillance, contact tracing and testing.”

But what is the purpose of the organisation? Here are the answers to some questions about the arms-length body.

– What is Public Health England (PHE)?

Public Health England is one of the organisations established in April 2013 under controversial health reforms driven by former health secretary Lord Lansley.

Its aim is to “protect and improve the nation’s health and wellbeing, and reduce health inequalities”.

– What does it do?

The organisation has a wide range of responsibilities ranging from protecting the nation from public health hazards, preparing for and responding to public health emergencies, supporting local organisations to carry out screening and immunisation programmes, reducing health inequalities, and encouraging the public to lead healthier lifestyles.

Some have argued that its scope is too wide.

– What is its budget?

Commentators have said that the organisation has faced “years of underfunding”.

Its annual accounts for 2018/19 show that its net cost to the taxpayer is £287 million.

– How many employees does it have?

PHE employs 5,500 full-time equivalent staff, mostly scientists, researchers and public health professionals.

– Who is in charge?

Since it was established it has only had one chief executive – Duncan Selbie.

Unlike other health bodies such as NHS England, NHS Improvement and the Care Quality Commission, Public Health England has always been an “executive agency” of the Department of Health and Social Care.

On PHE’s “executive agency” status, NHS Providers has previously said: “This gives ministers direct control of its activities. So, whilst it might be convenient to seek to blame PHE’s leadership team, it is important that the Government reflect on its responsibilities as well.”

