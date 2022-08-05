Inspired by a late colleague who was 'never seen without a smile', nine co-workers have pledged to climb three mountains in one day to raise money in his memory.

The workmates from Adcock Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, in Bottisham near Newmarket, will be taking on the Three Peaks Challenge on September 10/11 to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA), in memory of Neil Mustoe.

And joining them on their quest to climb Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon, (the highest peaks in Scotland, England and Wales) in just 24 hours will be Neil's three sons; Joe, 25, George, 23, and Louis, 19.

Some of the Team Dory members at Adcock Refrigeration, including Andy Cooper, front row, second right,and Emily Moore. Submitted photo

Neil, who lived in Haverhill, died in April of Motor Neurone Disease at the age of 52, and his colleagues at Adcock have decided to take on the challenge in his name.

Andy Cooper, a storeman at Adcock and a resident of Swaffham Bulbeck, explained: "We said it would be nice to do something in his memory.

"We sort of decided at the wake after his funeral. We were sitting reminiscing and chatting away and the Three Peaks did pop up as part of the conversation so we decided to go ahead and do it."

Neil Mustoe and a four-legged friend

A donation page has been created by Haverhill-based Emily Moore, one of the team at Adcock, and can be found HERE.

It has been called Team Dory (after the cartoon character), in honour of the nickname given to Neil by his workmates because of his poor memory.

Neil worked as a service support engineer at Adcock, a company he was with for a decade or more.

Neil Mustoe with his partner Helen Goerge with their sons from their previous relationships at Neil's 50th birthday. From left, back row George, Ben and Joe. From left, front row: Louis and Jamie. Submitted picture

Andy went on to say of Neil: "He was the life and soul of the office.

"He was never seen without a smile on his face. We never saw him upset with anyone.

"You could always go to him with questions and he would help you out and he always had one of his bad jokes for you."

The other Team Dory members live in a variety of places, including Bottisham, Cambridge, Ely, Newmarket and Comberton.

The Team Dory members try to meet up once a month, added Andy, but much of the training is down to the individual and their own circumstances.

As well as those that have signed up to climb the mountains, two engineers from Adcock will be doing the driving for the challenge, a distance of 1,100 miles.