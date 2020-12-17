To be honest, I don’t like jabs. I think it goes back to when I was a child, and deep memories of vaccinations being painful. I think some were actually administered at school, but I may be wrong about that.

Needles are much finer these days – but the memory lingers. So when it came time for my flu jab a couple of months ago I made sure I had the same person give it me as last year – on the grounds that since I have no memory of last year’s, apart from who gave it, it can’t have been too bad!

Having said all that, when the news came through that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine had been approved for use in the UK – and use within days – I felt a huge surge of relief. I could completely understand why our Health Secretary and MP for West Suffolk, Matt Hancock, was so moved when he heard about the second person, William Shakespeare by name, who received the vaccine after Maggie Keenan.

Bishop Martin Seeley (43425396)

The year 2020 will be remembered by all of us as the year of Covid-19. The global pandemic has dominated everything and completely reshaped the way we live.

We had begun to talk about life ‘before Covid’ as something of a lost world, and we have been living for months in a state of waiting for things to return to something like the way they were. So the news of a vaccination has come as truly good news, beginning to lift the cloud that has overshadowed this year, and allowed us at last to think about life after Covid.

I thank God for the skill, dedication and sheer determination of those, in many countries, who have worked around the clock to deliver this breakthrough which will save many lives and which offers hope of better times ahead.

And as a Christian wanting to love my neighbour, to protect the vulnerable and preserve life,I would urge everyone to take the opportunity to be vaccinated when it is offered. Despite my qualms about jabs, I’ll be there in the socially-distanced queue when it is my turn – hoping of course I might get the same person administering it as did my flu jab. Bizarrely and sadly in this fake-news world there have been some wildly outrageous conspiracy theories and pseudo-scientific claims that need to be challenged whenever we come across them.

And there have been other voices raising some concerns about the speed with which the vaccine has been developed.Yes, the vaccines have been developed quickly, but all the protocols have been followed just as surely as in any other vaccine development.

One of the reasons why the vaccine has been able to be developed so quickly is because the disease is so prevalent, so testing it’s effectiveness is simply easier.

And, of course, a huge amount of resource and skill has been focused on the vaccine’s development. Wherever we are in the queue for vaccination, we do have to remember that the rollout is going to take some time. Face-covering, social distancing and good public health hygiene are likely to be with us for some time to come even beyond everyone being inoculated.

And it will be well worth it because this is good news for everyone, and I hope the angels’ message of peace on earth and good will for all will mean everyone, including our neighbours in the poorest countries, will share in the relief this brings.

-- With church services halted again because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Rt Rev Martin Seeley, Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, is contributing a weekly article for readers.

Read more: News from around Suffolk

Read more: Opinion