A Barclays bank is set become the latest loss in a string of closures in Suffolk.

Barclays in Haverhill’s High Street will close its doors for the last time at 12pm on September 8.

This follows announcements that Barclays in Sudbury, Mildenhall and Newmarket will close this year – along with Halifax in Newmarket.

A letter to the branch's customers said the decision wasn't easy

Barclays said in a letter sent to customers: “The decision to close a branch is never easy and we appreciate this might not be welcome news.

“We'll make sure you and your local community continue to have access to our banking services when you need them – it will just be in a different way.

“We’ll still be part of your community in Haverhill – we're just finalising the details of when and where we’ll be based to support you with your banking.”

People are invited to share feedback on the change with members of staff at the branch, and the letter explains that plans for how it will continue to support Haverhill residents will be shared with them two weeks before the closure.

This information will be found at the Haverhill Barclays and on Barclays’ website.

Barclays in Newmarket is set to close on June 9, Barclays in Mildenhall is set to close on June 14, and the Sudbury branch is set to close on July 6.

Halifax’s Newmarket branch will close on September 11 – three days after the Barclays in Haverhill.