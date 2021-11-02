A company just eight miles from Haverhill will be hopeful that becoming a shirt sponsor for AFC Sudbury in time for its big televised FA Cup match on Friday will boost both it’s profile and profits.

Lifestiles, one of the UK’s leading providers of handmade and hand-finished clay and slate roof tiles for heritage, period and prestige properties, now has its name on the back of AFC Sudbury’s men’s first team shirts.

And on Friday (7.55pm kick off) the Isthmian League North Division side will appear live on BBC2 in the first round of the FA Cup at home to League Two side Colchester United.

Lifestiles’ director Dave Osborn admires the sponsored shirt worn here by AFC Sudbury’s team captain Lewis O’Malley. Submitted picture

AFC made it to this stage with a 3-1 win over Dartford to become the lowest ranked team left in the world-famous competition.

Dave Osborn, the director of Lifestiles (which is based at Toppesfield Hall in Great Yeldham Road, Toppesfield), said that he took the decision to sponsor the back of the team’s shirts for the rest of season as a way of supporting the club as a community asset.

He said: “AFC Sudbury is only about ten miles from Lifestiles’ Toppesfield base and the club is well known and supported in the community for its junior teams, its exceptional academy and elite ladies teams, as well as its men’s adult sides.

Lewis O’Malley scoring AFC Sudbury’s third goal in their 3-1 FA Cup victory over Dartford. Picture by Mecha Morton.

“We wanted to both contribute to bringing our rural community to national attention, and to be part of the journey as we become a more nationally appreciated supplier to the trade, developers and consumers.”

It is hoped that a capacity 2,000 fans will be able to watch the game.

AFC Sudbury chairman Andrew Long said: “We are both grateful and delighted to have Lifestiles, a local company successfully growing across the country, joining us a major sponsor at this exciting point in time.

“Remember, this follows two incredibly tough years for non-league football, with neither the matchday nor sponsorship revenue that we rely on to operate.

“Since the start of the season, our aim has been to put smiles on people’s faces, and give everyone a much deserved lift. So this cup tie is not just a huge event for the club, but for the community too - and Lifestiles’ timely contribution is most welcome.”

