Two people have been taken to hospital following a car crash.

A car veered off the A143, in Stradishall near Haverhill, at the junction with the B1063.

Police were called at 11.23am and the road was closed for recovery.

A police spokesperson said a driver and passenger were injured.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.18pm as two people had to be cut free from the car.

Two fire crews from Bury St Edmunds were called.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesperson said two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

A man and a woman were taken to West Suffolk Hospital for treatment.

At 3.26pm, a police spokesperson said the road had reopened.