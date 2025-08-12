A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a woman accused of public order offences while working as a prison officer and a drugs charge who skipped her court hearing.

Alexandra Ilea, 22, of Lime Walk, Bury St Edmunds, was due before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court yesterday faced with four charges.

She failed to attend her hearing and a warrant for her arrest without bail was issued by the court.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Alexandra Ilea, of Lime Walk, Bury St Edmuds, who is accused of offences relating to her time as a prison officer at HMP Highpoint. Picture: Mecha Morton

It is alleged, on September 6, 2023, in Newmarket, she was in possession of cannabis.

Ilea was also due in court on charges of as a holder of a public office, namely a prison officer, neglecting to perform her duty and conspiring to bring, throw or convey a prohibited item into a prison.

The offences are said to have been between May 24 and June 10 of the same year.

For the former, in Newmarket, it is alleged Ilea exchanged multiple electronic messages with a serving prisoner via a mobile phone.

On the latter, Ilea is said to have conspired with Joshua Whitter to get a mobile phone into or out of HMP Highpoint, in Stradishall.

Ilea was accused of another similar charge to bring, throw or convey a prohibited item – again related to a mobile phone into HMP Highpoint – from between June 5 and 10, 2023.

Whitter, 32, of Warrior Close, Portslade, Brighton, was Ilea’s co-accused in the case and he appeared at court yesterday.

It is alleged on or before May 24, 2023, he was in possession of a mobile phone in prison without authority.

He was accused of conspiring with Ilea – between May 24 and June 10 of the same year – and other people to bring a mobile phone into or out of HMP Highpoint.

Whitter was alleged to have committed another similar charge, relating to a period between June 5 and 10, 2023.

No pleas were entered.

Whitter was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court on September 8.

He was represented by Mark Thompson Legal.