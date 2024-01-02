The Liberal Democrats have announced their candidate to contest the seat currently held by Matt Hancock in the next general election.

Henry Batchelor will represent the party in West Suffolk when voters head to the polls, which is expected to take place later this year.

Mr Batchelor, who lives in Haverhill and sits as a councillor in Linton, Cambridgeshire, already has his mind set on what he felt should change in West Suffolk.

Henry Batchelor has been selected to contest Matt Hancock's seat. Picture: West Suffolk Liberal Democrats

Sewage, health and the economy at the top of his agenda, he said.

Mr Batchelor said: “It is clear that there are struggles that our area is facing.

“Water companies are spending thousands of hours dumping sewage into West Suffolk rivers, residents are struggling to see their GP or get a dentist appointment and 73 per cent of burglaries in West Suffolk go unsolved.”

He felt the Conservatives ‘clearly failed in being an effective representative’ for the area.

“I have lived in West Suffolk for over half a decade, I feel the issues that people are having in our area, and I’m determined to fix them,” he added.

“Please join my campaign if you would like a fresh, energetic, local and independent voice for West Suffolk.”

The Lib Dems are advocating for water companies to be turned into public benefit companies, which the party felt will force them to ‘stop dumping sewage in rivers’.

They also want a seven-day target for people to see a GP – and are seeking for cancer patients to start treatment within two months of their diagnosis, Mr Batchelor said.